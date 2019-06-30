Stormy weather did not scare off Kutztown Festival goers

A hot and blistering Saturday kicked off the 70th Annual Kutztown Folk Festival, featuring live music, classic Pennsylvania Dutch food, and handcrafted works.

But the weather quickly took a turn as a storm rolled through, knocking down tents and stands.

The rain didn't scare off Nathan Becker and his family, who say they come to the festival every year.

"Under the tent is fine," said Becker. "Dashing between tents."

Safe and dry inside one of the barns was Debra Houser, who was busy at work showing off her handcrafted LED lights. She's been selling at the festival for more than 30 years.

"All these stands, hand made one at a time, and to watch the artists do that, there's no other festival that does that," said Houser.

Whether rain or shine, vendors and visitors say they always find something to do at the week-long festival.