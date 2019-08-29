Story of Berks WWII SPAR could be part of Library of Congress

WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - A kind heart and gentle soul, Dollie Bossler is interview-worthy based on her personality alone. But the reason 69 News's camera was in front of her was to capture not just her personality, but her stories of service.

Bossler is one of the final remaining SPARs, women who served in the Coast Guard Reserves during World War II.

"I said, 'I have two brothers in the military and I want to see them come home and [get them] all the help they can get,'" said Bossler.

Now 98 years young, and a resident at Phoebe Berks in Wernersville, she's sharing her story for posterity.

Donna Vojvodich and Tina Claflin heard about Bossler after her story aired on 69 News. They drove up from Arlington, Virginia and recorded an interview with Bossler, with pictures and items from her service. They're sending the video to the Library of Congress to be part of a special veterans collection. If the video is accepted, it will be put online for anyone to see.

"I think it's very important to preserve these stories about what these women did during World War II and their contribution to our country," said Vojvodich.

Claflin is a Coast Guard veteran of 22 years.

"I think it's important for me to look at our past and understand where they came form and how I got to where I was in the Coast Guard because of women like that," said Claflin.

Bossler says if she could, she would serve her country again.

"You don't realize until some years afterwards that you did any good and then you say, 'thank God I did,' you know?" said Bossler.