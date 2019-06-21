Stretch of Franklin Street in Center City Reading to be closed next week
READING, Pa. - Officials are warning drivers who travel through Center City Reading about a road closure.
The city says Franklin Street between Plum and 8th streets will be shut down to traffic for all of next week. That's so Norfolk Southern can replace railroad lines in the area.
Officials say drivers should follow the posted detour.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
Blue Marsh Lake was closed for about a day after the rain due to water levels being about four feet above normal. The boat launch reopened Friday evening, but swimming was still banned due to high bacteria levels.Read More »
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
- Stretch of Franklin Street in Center City Reading to be closed next week
- Parts of Blue Marsh Lake reopen after flooding
- Summer solstice celebration in Bern Township going on as planned despite flooding
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub
- Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
- Memorial benches, sculpture still missing after heavy rains hit Reading Museum grounds
- 18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond
- Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say "I Do" on Make Music Day
- Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
- 9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks