Students at Bally school get creative with ice cream
BALLY, Pa. - Students at a Bally school had a tough assignment: Get creative with ice cream!
The students took part in a delicious competition.
The winning combo was a take on s'mores, with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, graham crackers and marshmallows.
If you'd like try it it'll be on the menu at Longacre's Dairy near Bally this weekend.
