Summer of free kids movies set to get underway in Reading
10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
READING, Pa. - Reading Movies 11 & IMAX is wasting no time getting the summer started, and it's doing so in Smurftastic fashion.
The theater complex's season of free kids movies in Entertainment Square will get underway on Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. showing of "Smurfs: The Lost Village." It will be screened again Wednesday and Thursday.
Eight other movies will follow, with a different one shown each week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, through August 8. The start time is 10 a.m.
The schedule, subject to change, is as follows:
- June 11-13: "Smurfs: The Lost Village"
- June 18-20: "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part"
- June 25-27: "Peter Rabbit"
- July 2-4: "The Grinch"
- July 9-11: "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
- July 16-18: "Small Foot"
- July 23-25: "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
- July 30-August 1: "Wonder Park"
- August 6-8: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
All tickets are free. Groups are asked to schedule their visits in advance.
