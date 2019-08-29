Sunoco fined $313K for Mariner East Pipeline construction violations

Sunoco Logistics

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued two penalties against Sunoco for violations during the construction of a pipeline in southern Pennsylvania.

The DEP announced Thursday it has fined Sunoco more than $313,000 total for the alleged violations in 2017 and 2018.

The DEP said the horizontal drilling during the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline caused water contamination in 2018 in 10 counties, including Berks County. Drilling fluids discharged into East Branch Conestoga River in Caernarvon Township, the DEP said.

The construction also caused accelerated erosion and sedimentation at several sites in Cumberland County in 2017, the DEP alleges.