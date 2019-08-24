Sunoco to test new pipeline in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Sunoco is planning to test a new section of pipeline that runs through southern Berks County.
The company told Caernarvon Township officials that the test will take place today in the areas of Clymer Hill Road and Route 23.
That's right near the Berks — Chester County line.
The test will start at 10 a.m. and should wrap up at 6 p.m.
A pipeline official said the test involves sending pressurized water through the line.
Berks Area News
