Suspect charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Berks man

READING, Pa. - A Chester County man is in custody in connection with the fatal drug overdose of a man in Berks County.

U.S. Marshals and Berks County sheriff's deputies apprehended Carleton Turner on charges that include drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance.

Turner's arrest Wednesday morning stems from the death of a 24-year-old man and the discovery of six blue pills inside a home in Caernarvon Township on January 24, according to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office.

An autopsy determined the victim, whose name has not been released, died of acute fentanyl toxicity. The pills, initially identified as oxycodone hydrochloride, were found through a lab test to contain only fentanyl, authorities said.

During their investigation, detectives said they analyzed the victim's cell phone and developed information about Turner as a possible suspect.

Investigators said Turner later admitted to them during an interview that he met with the victim on January 24-the day he died-and that the victim had given him money for the pills.

Bail for Turner 24, of Coatesville, has not been set.