Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland
Jeremiah David Koch fatally shot early Thursday
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Berks County man at a hotel near Baltimore.
Deonte James Griffin, 26, is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections pending a bail review hearing later Friday.
Griffin stands accused of fatally shooting Jeremiah David Koch, 30, of Lenhartsville, inside a Comfort Inn hotel early Thursday morning.
Koch was summoned to a room at the hotel by a third man to help calm Griffin, who was in an agitated state, according to Baltimore County detectives.
Griffin pulled out a handgun, and the third man ran from the room to call 911, reporting that he heard shots fired, police said.
Officers said they arrived to find Koch dead in the room, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.
Griffin fled the scene but was arrested nearby a short time later, police said.
Investigators have not yet offered a motive for the killing.
