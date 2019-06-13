SUV catches fire inside garage at used car dealership in Berks

69 News

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Fire companies from Berks and Montgomery counties responded to a fire at a used car dealership in Boyertown.

Flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. at Sugg Motorcar Company in the 100 block of East Second Street.

Officials said an SUV inside a garage caught fire. They said no one was in that garage when the fire started.

A fire marshal is working to determine the cause.