Swim beach at Blue Marsh Lake reopens

69 News

BERN TWP., Pa. - Good news for a popular summertime spot in Bern Township.

The swim beach at Blue Marsh Lake reopened Tuesday.

It had been closed to swimmers since Friday because of high levels of bacteria in the water.

Blue Marsh Lake ranger staff reminded those visitors that choose to enter the water at other areas of the lake, that the water in those areas is not tested and that swimming at Blue Marsh Lake is "swim at your own risk".