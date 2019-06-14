Taylor Swift announces new album that's 'very romantic'
'Lover' due out Aug. 23
(CNN) - Taylor Swift is ready to remind her loyal swifties why they love her with "Lover."
In addition to announcing the title of her new album on an Instagram Live stream, the Berks County-born superstar singer unveiled it would be released on August 23 and that she has a new single that will be released at midnight ET, called "You Need to Calm Down."
The music video for that single will be out on June 17.
"There's a lot that I've been excited about for so long, and I just wanted to wait for the right time to tell you things," she said.
The album will mark Swift's first full album since 2017's "Reputation."
"This album, in tone, it's very romantic and not just simply thematically, like it's all love songs or something," Swift added. "I think the idea of something being romantic, it doesn't have to be a happy song. I think you can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life. I think it just kind of looks at those things with a very romantic gaze."
"Lover" is available for preorder now.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing
The grand opening is set for 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. "Fathers Day, where else to go but here?"Read More »
- Taylor Swift announces new album that's 'very romantic'
- Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- 25th Art on the Avenue set for Saturday in West Reading
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Forks Township officials taking close look at other properties after deck collapse
- Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony
- 2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading
- Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing
- Updated Pa. GOP says "no" to new $15m voting machines
- Updated Stroudsburg mayor suggests donating old elementary school to YMCA
- Percentage of millennials in the Lehigh Valley bringing in business