Taylor Swift, Katy Perry seem to squash years-long feud
Has the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry finally come to an end?
Fans of both pop stars think so, and they also believe new music is on the way.
Fans went wild when Perry shared a photo of cookies on a plate that read "peace at last" in red icing.
The location of her post was tagged as "let's be friends." She also captioned it with "feels good," tagging Swift.
The Berks County native replied with 13 pink heart emojis. Swift fans know that 13 is her lucky number.
Now, both sides of the aisle think a collaboration could soon be coming.
