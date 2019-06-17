Taylor Swift's new video may be her most political move yet
Pop anthem addresses equality, understanding
Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" is a pop anthem for equality and understanding.
The Berks County-born singer debuted a video for her new song on "Good Morning America" on Monday. The video's release came in the midst of LGBTQ Pride Month and included a call to action.
"Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally," reads an on-screen message at end of the video. "Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org."
The Equality Act, if passed, would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
The video features numerous celebrities who identify as LGBTQ, including Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France to name a few.
Some are met by chanting protesters holding anti-gay signs.
The "You Need To Calm Down" video comes just days after Swift gave a surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, an LGBTQ rights landmark.
Swift has become more vocal about her politics over the past year. For the first time in her career, she endorsed not one but two political candidates, Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, while they were running for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in 2018.
Swift admitted that she'd been "reluctant" to express her political views in the past and credited a shift, "due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
Blue Marsh Lake was closed for about a day after the rain due to water levels being about four feet above normal. The boat launch reopened Friday evening, but swimming was still banned due to high bacteria levels.Read More »
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
- Stretch of Franklin Street in Center City Reading to be closed next week
- Parts of Blue Marsh Lake reopen after flooding
- Summer solstice celebration in Bern Township going on as planned despite flooding
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub
- Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
- Memorial benches, sculpture still missing after heavy rains hit Reading Museum grounds
- 18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond
- Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say "I Do" on Make Music Day
- Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
- 9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks