Taylor Swift suspect charged in Trump golf course damage

BEDMINSTER TWP., N.J. - The man charged with breaking into Berks County-born pop star Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island now stands accused of causing more than $20,000 worth of damage to President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey.

The Somerset County prosecutor said an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster Township heard loud music and observed a spinning vehicle "doing donuts" on the 11th hole on September 3. A vehicle was spotted again on September 8 making circular patterns on the 13th hole.

A partial license plate number led police Tuesday to charge 26-year-old Richard McEwan, 26, of Milford, New Jersey, with criminal mischief.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement on Tuesday that McEwan "will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

McEwan was not wearing shoes when he was arrested in Swift's beachfront mansion last month. Police said he told them he was taught to take his shoes off when entering someone's home to be polite.

A phone number listed for him has been disconnected.