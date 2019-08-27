Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. [ + - ] Getty Images Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. [ + - ] Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. [ + - ] Getty Images Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. [ + - ]

NEWARK, N.J. - Taylor Swift took center stage Monday night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift kicked off the VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, going from eye-popping pop star to guitar-strumming singer-songwriter. She gave a colorful performance of "You Need to Calm Down" — which won video of the year — and later grabbed her guitar to sing the ballad "Lover," the title track from her album released Friday.

"I just want to say that this is a fan-voted award, so I first want to say thank you to the fans, because in this video several points were made, so you voting for this video means that you want a world where we'll all treated equally," the Berks County-born pop star said.

Swift and a number of cast members from the video appeared onstage to accept the honor. The video for "You Need to Calm Down," a song in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, featured a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of "Queer Eye." Before the video's release, Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act.

"You Need to Calm Down" also won the video for good honor. Todrick Hall, the multi-faceted entertainer who has appeared in some of Swift's videos, including "You Need to Calm Down," accepted the honor.

"If you're a young child that's out there watching this show who is different, who feels misunderstood, we've never needed you more than now to share your art, share your stories, share your truth with the world, no matter what you identify as, who you identify as, who you love. This is such a beautiful place," said Hall, who co-executive-produced the video.

Swift won three honors, tying with Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish for most wins of the night. Grande, named artist of the year, and Eilish, who won best new artist, didn't attend the VMAs.