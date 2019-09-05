School teachers take advantage of popular consignment sale

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Thousands of toys, books, and pieces of clothing fill nearly every inch of the Body Zone in Spring Township for the semi-annual Just Between Friends sale.

"It's everything from clothing, shoes, accessories to toys, baby equipment," explained Tracy Panase, the sale's owner.

About 1,100 people are selling items at discounted prices. The sale runs through the weekend, however, sellers, teachers, and first-time parents got first dibs during Wednesday's pre-sale.

One of the pre-sale shoppers, Elizabeth Austin of Morgantown, shopped for her 8-month-old daughter, Addison. She's also expecting another child, her second within two years.

"Addison is gonna be a big sister, so we're looking for a double stroller, some toys for her playroom," Austin explained.

"Great selection of books, puzzles," kindergarten teacher Angela Szczecina said, sorting through her selection of items.

Szczecina teaches at Muhlenberg Elementary School. She said she comes back to the sale every year to stock up.

"Definitely [want] some picture books," Szczecina said, "new puzzles to do with the kids and also some blocks so they can play hands on as well."

Teachers spend hundreds of dollars on classroom supplies every year. Szczecina said that being able to save a bit of money on all the books and games at the Just Between Friends sale goes a long way.

"This is definitely a great place we can go as teachers," Szczecina said. "Last year, I spent $75 and got over 100 books."

"I came to pick up an easel, some yo-yos," said Jen Dauber, another educator.

Dauber runs a pre-school in Wyomissing. This is her first time at the sale, and she's already scoring big.

"The easel I'm buying is like $8. In the store, [it] would be $40 or $50," Dauber exclaimed.

Both Szcecina and Dauber said they are glad to save the money now, so they can ultimately give more to the kids.

"Sometimes, school is a reflection of curriculum, and everything is based out of a book," Dauber said, "but these kids need to be kids, so they need to have hands on times in school."

The Just Between Friends sale runs until Sunday.