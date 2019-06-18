Tenth suspect arrested in Ortiz shooting appears in court
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they are closing in on the mastermind and motive behind the shooting of Red Sox baseball great David Ortiz as he recovers in a hospital in Boston.
A judge on Monday ordered a man nicknamed "Bone" to one year in preventive prison during a hearing closed to the public.
According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, the man, whose real name is Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno, is accused of being the liaison between the alleged hit men and the person who paid them.
The documents also state that Pérez sold the cellphone allegedly used to plan the attack to a woman for $180 a day after the June 9 shooting. Authorities said he wanted to get rid of the evidence.
They said he received a picture of the target from another suspect who was already in prison.
Nine other suspects are already behind bars. One of those men, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, admitted to pulling the trigger, but told police Ortiz was not the intended target.
Authorities say Ferreira Cruz has ties to the Reading area.
Authorities are still searching for other suspects. One of those people, Luis Rivas-Clase, also has ties to the Reading area. Police have been searching for him since last year. They say he was involved in a shooting on North Front Street.
Another suspect, Alberto Rodriguez Mota, allegedly paid the others for the shooting. Dominican investigators say they aren't sure if he's the one who demanded the attack.
As for Ortiz, the former Red Sox star remains in a hospital in Boston. Doctors said he is recovering from two surgeries. Ortiz's wife and children posted tributes to 'Big Papi' on social media yesterday in honor of Father's Day.
