The great divide: Berks driveway annihilated by flooding separates family from home
MOHNTON, PA. - Rain pounded Berks County earlier this week, leaving plenty of destruction in its path, including annihilating a large driveway that has separated a family from their home.
"Never heard of anything like this," Mohnton resident Lawrence Evans explained.
Evans lives at the very top of Yorkshire Road, right next to a creek. He heard the heavy rain while drifting off to sleep Wednesday night. However, he had no idea what nature had in store for him. The following morning, Thursday, he was heading out to a funeral, making his way down the driveway, when he quickly realized, he couldn't go anywhere.
The driveway was split in two with an uncrossable great divide many feet wide. Evans said he was just thankful to have stopped in time. "I said oh my God what can I do, the wheels started turning," he recalled.
At this point, Evans and his family have been stuck up there for several days. "As of now, no help, we can't get out, we can't get in," Evans said.
While waiting to hear back from his insurance company, Evans got creative, assembling a make shift bridge from an old playground so that his daughter and wife can get to and from work. "Fortunately my daughter's friend borrowed her car and had it outside the property, so we had a car outside," Evans said.
They might have to trudge across that bridge for some time. Evans said the insurance company is blaming this damage solely on the rain, and he doesn't have flood insurance. However, Evans said in this case, mother nature might have had some help.
He said that pipeline construction workers ripped down a lot of trees near his property. He believes those trees would have otherwise stopped some of that water from rushing down the hill. "The water came down, knocked this barrier out, pushed the pipe this way," Evans said.
For now, it's a waiting game. Evans is just hoping help will come soon.
