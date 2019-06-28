Tilden Township man charged after allegedly grabbing woman
He faces a single count of indecent assault
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A Tilden Township man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a young woman's breast without her permission.
Township police that Oscar D. Stine, of Pleasant View Drive, is facing single counts of indecent assault and driving without a license in conneciton to the alleged incident on June 22. Charges have been filed, and court records indicate that 69-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday afternoon.
The victim, an 18-year-old township resident, told police that she was walking to an area restaurant about 9 a.m. June 22, when an older man in a pickup stopped to ask her if she needed a ride, according to a news release. She told authorities that she accepted the ride because she recognized the vehicle from the area and had a long walk ahead of her.
After Stine dropped her off, the victim told him that she didn't need a ride home, but he waited in the area anyway and offered her a ride, which she accepted, according to police.
On the ride home, Stine reportedly asked the woman whether she had "time to kill" before reaching over and allegedly grabbing her breast, according to police. She reported pushing his hand away and telling him not to touch her again. Stine drooped her near the Pleasant Hills Mobile Home Park, and she walked the rest of the way home.
In March1998, Stine pleaded guilty to a single count of harrassment/stalking and received a probationary sentence, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment in June 2010, according to records.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Fightin Phils games and festivals highlight busy weekend in Berks
From Fightins games in Baseballtown to festivals scattered around the county, it's going to be a busy weekend in Berks County.Read More »
- Grace Outlet Community Center opening in Lower Heidelberg Township
- Kutztown Folk Festival kicks off Saturday
- Lanternfly nymphs prepping to morph into more destructive phase
- Pa. auditor general to audit I-LEAD charter school in Reading
- Tilden Township man charged after allegedly grabbing woman
- Celebrating 70 years of the Kutztown Folk Festival
Latest From The Newsroom
- Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday
- Lanternfly nymphs prepping to morph into more destructive phase
- Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US
- Fightin Phils games and festivals highlight busy weekend in Berks
- Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
- Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam
- Allentown waterfront project beginning to come together
- Motorcycle, bear collide on highway in Warren County
- Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut
- Grace Outlet Community Center opening in Lower Heidelberg Township