Tilden Township man charged after allegedly grabbing woman

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A Tilden Township man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a young woman's breast without her permission.

Township police that Oscar D. Stine, of Pleasant View Drive, is facing single counts of indecent assault and driving without a license in conneciton to the alleged incident on June 22. Charges have been filed, and court records indicate that 69-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, an 18-year-old township resident, told police that she was walking to an area restaurant about 9 a.m. June 22, when an older man in a pickup stopped to ask her if she needed a ride, according to a news release. She told authorities that she accepted the ride because she recognized the vehicle from the area and had a long walk ahead of her.

After Stine dropped her off, the victim told him that she didn't need a ride home, but he waited in the area anyway and offered her a ride, which she accepted, according to police.

On the ride home, Stine reportedly asked the woman whether she had "time to kill" before reaching over and allegedly grabbing her breast, according to police. She reported pushing his hand away and telling him not to touch her again. Stine drooped her near the Pleasant Hills Mobile Home Park, and she walked the rest of the way home.

In March1998, Stine pleaded guilty to a single count of harrassment/stalking and received a probationary sentence, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment in June 2010, according to records.