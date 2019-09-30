Tip jar thief caught on camera inside restaurant in Reading
'They should be ashamed of themselves'
READING, Pa. - Caught red-handed on surveillance video, a woman dipped her hand in a tip jar for some cash and then helped herself to seconds.
"I was shocked," Rosanna Vega, an employee at Frank's Trattoria in the 400 block of Lehigh Street in northwest Reading.
Instead of leaving with a slice of pizza, employees said the woman left with a slice of their income.
Officials said the theft happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. They said a woman went inside the restaurant with a man and ordered two slices. One woman was working behind the counter at the time. Once the worker turned her back, the woman is seen hesitating to reach for the jar. Then, she made up her mind and went for the cash not once, but twice.
"They should be ashamed of themselves," said Vega. "We depend on our tips. We really don't get paid much."
Vega, who was delivering pizzas at the time, said those tips are important to the workers, and if the woman was struggling, she could have just spoken up.
"We're pretty good with customer service," said Vega. "Even if someone needed help with something, sometimes there's even homeless people come in here, and we'll offer something, so it's not, it's unnecessary to even do something like that."
