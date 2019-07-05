Berks

Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro

'I thought I was gonna have the big one'

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 03:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 05:58 PM EDT

Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro

UNION TWP., Pa. - A freak accident left a large dump truck without two of its tires and a home with significant damage to its facade.

"I thought I was gonna have the big one," said the homeowner, Jeff Reitnauer.

The mishap happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Main Street, also known as Route 724, in Union Township.

We're told the truck's rear axle broke, causing two tires to fly off and slam into the house, with the point of impact evident next to the front door.

"I hear like a big explosion, so I went into the living room," Reitnauer explained. "Next thing I know, there is debris flying. It was just one of those things that hit me like a ton of bricks."

Actual bricks were left scattered across the doorway, and there was a big hole that opened into his living room.

"Then I went outside and saw all the debris," Reitnauer said. "My fence was knocked down over there, two big tires from the back of the truck."

The truck managed to stop without crashing. Reitnauer said the truck is owned by Birdsboro-based OZ Properties, which quickly offered help.

"I just hope everything gets fixed," Reitnauer said.

While still shaken, Reitnauer said he's just thankful no one was hurt.

"All in all, it turned out OK," Reitnauer said, "It's unfortunate it happened, but it could have been worse. Someone could have been hurt or killed."

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


