Tornado confirmed in Berks, damage to homes reported
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a tornado has been confirmed in eastern Pennsylvania where damage to some homes occurred but there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Meteorologist Jonathan O'Brien says a damage assessment team will be sent to the area Wednesday to determine the strength of the twister that struck Tuesday.
O'Brien says Berks County emergency officials reported structural damage to about 20 properties, some of it significant. Emergency dispatchers in Berks and Chester counties earlier cited roof damage and some partial collapses in Caernarvon Township, which includes Morgantown.
The Valley Ponds development homeowners association saying about 70 percent of the homes remained livable.
