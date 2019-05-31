Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Twin Valley Fire Chief Jason Brooks was enjoying a nice dinner with his family on Tuesday when he received two calls he thought he'd never hear.
The first?
"Give us a fire, give us an accident any day but dealing with a tornado (coming) through the center of Morgantown, that doesn't happen every day," Brooks said.
And the second?
That rare, ripping twister hit his home.
"(I) set up a command post in front of my own house after seeing some of the damage at my own house," Brooks recalled. "Windows pulled out. Garage pulled out."
Now, as he looks back on days of severe weather, blessings are being counted because something else isn't.
"Not one single injury in the entire incident, not even a twisted ankle or cut from glass," Brooks said.
No injuries, but lots of damage. Dozens of volunteers have been helping those affected get back on their feet since the moment the twister stopped.
"We had a bunch of people out right up until the storms hit yesterday," D.J. Grick with the Morgantown Community Church said.
It's cleanup of debris that, in some cases, needs to be put on hold, as organizations tell me they continue to fight follow-up storms.
"We made the decision not to try and go out and get projects done tonight. We just figured it wasn't worth trying to coordinate and have them canceled because of the storms again," Grick said.
With clearer skies in the forecast, Morgantown Community Church representatives say they'll return to the recovery effort Saturday. They decided to avoid the rain this evening and stayed dry by delivering dinner to first responders.
"It'll be weeks (until) we're back to normal, but we all pulled together," Brooks said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
Hundreds of Met-Ed customers in Berks County were still without power Thursday.Read More »
- Charging station set up for Mt. Penn residents without power
- Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief
- Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center
- Ongoing potential for severe weather hampering cleanup effort in Morgantown
- Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots
Latest From The Newsroom
- Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home
- As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
- BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan
- Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief