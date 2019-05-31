Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Twin Valley Fire Chief Jason Brooks was enjoying a nice dinner with his family on Tuesday when he received two calls he thought he'd never hear.

The first?

"Give us a fire, give us an accident any day but dealing with a tornado (coming) through the center of Morgantown, that doesn't happen every day," Brooks said.

And the second?

That rare, ripping twister hit his home.

"(I) set up a command post in front of my own house after seeing some of the damage at my own house," Brooks recalled. "Windows pulled out. Garage pulled out."

Now, as he looks back on days of severe weather, blessings are being counted because something else isn't.

"Not one single injury in the entire incident, not even a twisted ankle or cut from glass," Brooks said.

No injuries, but lots of damage. Dozens of volunteers have been helping those affected get back on their feet since the moment the twister stopped.

"We had a bunch of people out right up until the storms hit yesterday," D.J. Grick with the Morgantown Community Church said.

It's cleanup of debris that, in some cases, needs to be put on hold, as organizations tell me they continue to fight follow-up storms.

"We made the decision not to try and go out and get projects done tonight. We just figured it wasn't worth trying to coordinate and have them canceled because of the storms again," Grick said.

With clearer skies in the forecast, Morgantown Community Church representatives say they'll return to the recovery effort Saturday. They decided to avoid the rain this evening and stayed dry by delivering dinner to first responders.

"It'll be weeks (until) we're back to normal, but we all pulled together," Brooks said.