Tornado in Morgantown case of deja vu for Berks County family

MORGANTOWN, Pa. - For one Berks County family, Tuesday's tornado was a serious case of deja vu.

As Kira Betts watched an EF2 tornado touch down, it took her back in time.

"When I was in elementary school a tornado had destroyed our house across from the elementary school," Morgantown resident Kira Betts said.

She went home and pulled out pictures of that day back in Honey Brook in 1999.

"You just see the destruction it took out our garage and then there was an open space that kind of got away with not too much damage and then the whole other side was damaged," Betts said.

As she watched along a roadside, knowing the kind of damage such a force of nature can reap, it made her sick to her stomach.

"I held it together until the tornado actually did touch down and I started to feel really sick because it was actually devastating to us," Betts said.

The tornado that ravaged the Morgantown area affected her relatives who live on Swamp Road. They are currently staying at a hotel. A neighbor spent the day cleaning up.

"I watched the storm come through and I saw it leave again. It's just a tragedy that we never been through before," Caernarvon Township resident Clair Hoover said.

As the threat of severe weather continues, Hoover says he's just hoping and praying another one isn't on the way.

"Hopefully it don't happen again you just, we don't have control over it. It's just it's the Lord's hand and it's one of them things you know....," Hoover said.