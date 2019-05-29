Tornado in Morgantown case of deja vu for Berks County family
MORGANTOWN, Pa. - For one Berks County family, Tuesday's tornado was a serious case of deja vu.
As Kira Betts watched an EF2 tornado touch down, it took her back in time.
"When I was in elementary school a tornado had destroyed our house across from the elementary school," Morgantown resident Kira Betts said.
She went home and pulled out pictures of that day back in Honey Brook in 1999.
"You just see the destruction it took out our garage and then there was an open space that kind of got away with not too much damage and then the whole other side was damaged," Betts said.
As she watched along a roadside, knowing the kind of damage such a force of nature can reap, it made her sick to her stomach.
"I held it together until the tornado actually did touch down and I started to feel really sick because it was actually devastating to us," Betts said.
The tornado that ravaged the Morgantown area affected her relatives who live on Swamp Road. They are currently staying at a hotel. A neighbor spent the day cleaning up.
"I watched the storm come through and I saw it leave again. It's just a tragedy that we never been through before," Caernarvon Township resident Clair Hoover said.
As the threat of severe weather continues, Hoover says he's just hoping and praying another one isn't on the way.
"Hopefully it don't happen again you just, we don't have control over it. It's just it's the Lord's hand and it's one of them things you know....," Hoover said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Cleanup continues after EF2 tornado in Caernarvon Township
About 24 hours after a tornado tore through the Valley Ponds development, a Herculean effort is underway by many to get a lot of the debris picked up and begin patching damaged roofs.Read More »
- Seawolves pitching shut down Fightins bats
- PHOTOS: Go Go Gadjet opens 2019 Downtown Alive series
- Mount Penn in Berks without power after lightning strikes tree, pole and wires come down
- Police release details on Caernarvon Township crash which killed 21-year-old woman
- Tornado in Morgantown case of deja vu for Berks County family
- Phillies promote outfield prospect Haseley to Triple-A
Latest From The Newsroom
- Mount Penn in Berks without power after lightning strikes tree, pole and wires come down
- Hail rips through Lehigh County, giving scare to some residents
- Wind Creek Hospitality given go-ahead to move forward with purchase of Sands Bethlehem
- Lafayette College's "Green Move Out" program helps Easton-area community organizations
- PHOTOS: Hail in Lehigh Valley
- Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer
- Tornado in Morgantown case of deja vu for Berks County family
- Police release details on Caernarvon Township crash which killed 21-year-old woman
- Cleanup continues after EF2 tornado in Caernarvon Township
- PHOTOS: Go Go Gadjet opens 2019 Downtown Alive series