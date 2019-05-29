Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown area

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Berks County during severe storms Tuesday evening.

The storm left extensive damage in Caernarvon Township, where residents described a scary scene, as heavy rain and strong winds uprooted trees and damaged homes and cars.

"I just looked out back, and what I thought was leaves circling was actually shingles," said resident Jen. D'Angelo, "and I saw a tree, so we hit the basement and I just heard this loud noise."

About 500 homes were in the tornado's path, WFMZ's Katiera Winfrey reported.

WATCH: Viewer video of severe storms, tornado in Morgantown area

Dozens of families walked around surveying the damage in the township's Valley Ponds community.

"We have severe window damage, roofs ripped off, trees on top of cars, no electric, no gas," said resident Michele Kile. "No one was hurt, thank God, and we're just trying to clean up the mess so we can get some utilities going."

Landscaping crews are already out cutting up broken trees and branches and moving them out of the way. @69News pic.twitter.com/cYJVR5VnJb — Katiera Winfrey WFMZ (@KatieraWFMZ) May 29, 2019

First responders worked their way through the concerned crowds, assessing the damage and helping residents, then addressing the media at the Twin Valley Elementary Center.

"Right now, we're trying to secure all the area, trying to keep the devastation down to a minimum as much as we can, controlling the streets, because the traffic lights are out, trying not to add to this with any accidents," said Chief John Scalia, Caernarvon Township Police Department.

The president of the development's homeowners association told 69 News that approximately 70 percent of the homes are still livable, but others have had parts of their roofs blown off or walls removed.

Township officials said anyone who needs shelter after the storms is welcome at the township's social hall, located at 3307 Main Street in Morgantown, or at the Twin Valley Fire Department.

No serious injuries were reported, police said.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, sent a damage assessment team to Caernarvon Township on Wednesday to determine the strength of the tornado.