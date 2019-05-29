Caernarvon hit hard by storm that triggered tornado warning
Other parts of Berks received hail
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - A storm that triggered a tornado warning for parts of Berks County early Tuesday evening caused extensive damage in the Morgantown and dumped hail on other parts of the county.
The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; it was allowed to expire at 5:45 p.m., but not before the damage was done.
The Valley Ponds development in Caernarvon Township appears to have been hit the hardest, with several homes being badly damaged.
The president of the development's homeowners association told 69 News that approximately 70 percent of the homes are still livable, but others have had parts of their roofs blown off or walls removed.
Anyone in need of shelter can go to the Caernarvon Township social hall at 3307 Main Street in Morgantown.
While many residents were quick to blame a tornado for causing the damage, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed that to be the case.
There have been no reports of serious injuries.
Other parts of Berks County, including downtown Reading, Wyomissing, Womesdorf, and Kenhorst, received hail the size of a ping-pong ball, as seen by dozens of photos submitted by 69 News viewers.
@69News is on the ground in the Morgantown area surveying extensive damage following what homeowners tell me was a #tornado pic.twitter.com/mHgd50GJWS— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) May 28, 2019
We’re seeing grape-sized hail at our studios in Reading @69News pic.twitter.com/StPYUJTew5— Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) May 28, 2019
Caernarvon hit hard by storm that triggered tornado warning
