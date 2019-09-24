Tower Health, Drexel get court OK to buy children's hospital

WILMINGTON, Del. - Berks County-based Tower Health and Drexel University's joint bid to buy a children's hospital in Philadelphia has been given the green light.

A bankruptcy judge has approved their $50-million bid to acquire St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

St. Christopher's parent company filed for bankruptcy, which put the hospital on the auction block.

Tower and Drexel said they plan to take over operation of St. Christopher's before the end of the year.