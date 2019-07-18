Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff

PHILADELPHIA - Drexel University said roughly 40 percent of its physicians and clinical staff will lose their jobs as a result of the planned closure of Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.

University President John Fry made the announcement in an email sent to school staff Thursday morning.

Notices have been sent to 245 Drexel physicians affected by the Hahnemann's closure, which is slated to occur in the fall.

"DUP physicians and clinical staff not offered positions will receive severance and outplacement counseling," Fry said in his email.

Fry said Berks County-based Tower Health will become the college's new partner. It will be able to offer employment to about 60 percent of the faculty and clinical staff within the program, either at its current Drexel practices or at Tower locations in West Reading, Chestnut Hill and the Philadelphia suburbs.

"Due to the irreversible damage that Hahnemann's closure will cause to our physician practice plan, the merger is now more crucial than ever," Fry said.