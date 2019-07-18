Berks

Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff

'The merger is now more crucial than ever'

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 12:59 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:59 PM EDT

Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff

PHILADELPHIA - Drexel University said roughly 40 percent of its physicians and clinical staff will lose their jobs as a result of the planned closure of Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.

University President John Fry made the announcement in an email sent to school staff Thursday morning.

Notices have been sent to 245 Drexel physicians affected by the Hahnemann's closure, which is slated to occur in the fall.

"DUP physicians and clinical staff not offered positions will receive severance and outplacement counseling," Fry said in his email.

Fry said Berks County-based Tower Health will become the college's new partner. It will be able to offer employment to about 60 percent of the faculty and clinical staff within the program, either at its current Drexel practices or at Tower locations in West Reading, Chestnut Hill and the Philadelphia suburbs.

"Due to the irreversible damage that Hahnemann's closure will cause to our physician practice plan, the merger is now more crucial than ever," Fry said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:50 PM

  • NNW 8 mph
  • 30°
  • 74%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae

Taylor Swift, co-stars talk about upcoming 'Cats' movie
Getty Images

Taylor Swift, co-stars talk about upcoming 'Cats' movie

Leinbach to weigh in on ICE center at Thursday's meeting

Leinbach to weigh in on ICE center at Thursday's meeting

Heat, storm threat trigger severe weather alerts for Berks

Heat, storm threat trigger severe weather alerts for Berks

Berks welcomes 44 new US citizens from 18 countries
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Berks welcomes 44 new US citizens from 18 countries

Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks

Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks

Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found

Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found

West Reading offers to display pride flag at borough hall
Tom Rader | 69 News

West Reading offers to display pride flag at borough hall

Cumru commissioners pay tribute to late colleague
69 News

Cumru commissioners pay tribute to late colleague

Police seeking car in death of woman found on bypass
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police seeking car in death of woman found on bypass

Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers

Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag

Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag

R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams
R-Phils

R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams

Berks commissioner supports ending county contract with ICE
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Berks commissioner supports ending county contract with ICE

Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again

Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly
Pa. Internet News Service

Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly

Berks man gets prison time for bank robberies in 3 counties

Berks man gets prison time for bank robberies in 3 counties

Raymour & Flanigan to take place of Toys R Us in Wyomissing
Jace Codi | 69 News

Raymour & Flanigan to take place of Toys R Us in Wyomissing

Stokesay Castle listed for sale with $4.2M asking price
69 News

Stokesay Castle listed for sale with $4.2M asking price

Berks coroner IDs woman found dead on Warren Street Bypass
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Berks coroner IDs woman found dead on Warren Street Bypass

Nearly 2,000 RAWA customers impacted by water main break
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Nearly 2,000 RAWA customers impacted by water main break

South Heidelberg holds 3rd hearing about corrections center
69 News

South Heidelberg holds 3rd hearing about corrections center

Berks' Douglass Township seeking flood recovery funding
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Berks' Douglass Township seeking flood recovery funding

Muhlenberg commissioners extend waste collection contract
69 News

Muhlenberg commissioners extend waste collection contract

Reading mayor cancels gay pride flag-raising at City Hall
69 News

Reading mayor cancels gay pride flag-raising at City Hall

Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car
Matt Roth | 69 News

Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car

Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019

Berks has 1st mosquito test positive for West Nile in 2019

Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni

Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s
Friends of the Reading Police K9 Unit

Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s

Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert
The Independence Fund

Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
Matt Roth | 69 News

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks

Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
69 News

Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek
Zach DeWever | 69 News

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley