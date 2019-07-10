Berks

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows



Posted: Jul 10, 2019 01:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 01:28 PM EDT

WEST READING, Pa. - Berks County-based Tower Health is coming to the aid of medical residents and fellows impacted by the closing of Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Hahnemann announced Wednesday plans to transfer the majority of the residency and fellowship programs at Hahnemann and Drexel University to Tower Health, according to WPVI-TV, our partner station in Philadelphia.

Tower Health includes Reading Hospital and five others in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

"Under the letter of intent, Tower Health will assume the responsibility for the continued training of residents and fellows in these programs, while giving those physicians the right to be placed in one of Tower Health's six hospitals, many of which are in close proximity to Hahnemann," Joel Freedman, the president of Hahnemann said in a statement posted on WPVI's website.

Tower Health posted on its website Wednesday that it will hold a series of open houses for Hahnemann University Hospital residents at Reading Hospital on Thursday and Saturday and at Chestnut Hill Hospital on Friday. Those interested in attending an open house and register on Tower Health's website.

Tower Health said it will also provide housing support and job placement assistance for spouses and significant others.

"We welcome the residents and fellows to Tower Health and look forward to working with them," said Clint Matthews, Tower Health's president and CEO. "We are committed to our academic affiliation with Drexel University and providing a high-quality training program for residents and fellows."

Tower Health's partnership with Drexel already includes a four-year medical school campus that is currently under construction in Wyomissing. Ground was broken on June 17. It's expected to open to 200 students at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

As for Hahnemann, its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June. The 495-bed hospital said it would close in September, but it has already curtailed some of its services, including its trauma center. All non-emergency surgeries and procedures are set to end on Friday.

