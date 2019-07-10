Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
WEST READING, Pa. - Berks County-based Tower Health is coming to the aid of medical residents and fellows impacted by the closing of Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Hahnemann announced Wednesday plans to transfer the majority of the residency and fellowship programs at Hahnemann and Drexel University to Tower Health, according to WPVI-TV, our partner station in Philadelphia.
Tower Health includes Reading Hospital and five others in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.
"Under the letter of intent, Tower Health will assume the responsibility for the continued training of residents and fellows in these programs, while giving those physicians the right to be placed in one of Tower Health's six hospitals, many of which are in close proximity to Hahnemann," Joel Freedman, the president of Hahnemann said in a statement posted on WPVI's website.
Tower Health posted on its website Wednesday that it will hold a series of open houses for Hahnemann University Hospital residents at Reading Hospital on Thursday and Saturday and at Chestnut Hill Hospital on Friday. Those interested in attending an open house and register on Tower Health's website.
Tower Health said it will also provide housing support and job placement assistance for spouses and significant others.
"We welcome the residents and fellows to Tower Health and look forward to working with them," said Clint Matthews, Tower Health's president and CEO. "We are committed to our academic affiliation with Drexel University and providing a high-quality training program for residents and fellows."
Tower Health's partnership with Drexel already includes a four-year medical school campus that is currently under construction in Wyomissing. Ground was broken on June 17. It's expected to open to 200 students at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
As for Hahnemann, its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June. The 495-bed hospital said it would close in September, but it has already curtailed some of its services, including its trauma center. All non-emergency surgeries and procedures are set to end on Friday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Berks County-based Tower Health is coming to the aid of Drexel University medical students impacted by the closing of Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.Read More »
- Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross
- Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses
- Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
- Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks
- Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78
- Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide
- State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
- Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020
- Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
- Updated 14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley
- NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
- Updated 3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business
- Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
- New Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross
- Updated Health Beat: HIFU zaps prostate cancer