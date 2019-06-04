Track work on Penn Street in Reading frustrating to some

READING, Pa. - Norfolk Southern continues its work to replace the train tracks in downtown Reading. The work has closed a stretch of Penn Street near the DoubleTree Hotel and the Santander Arena at a busy time, and at least one business was caught off guard.

"About 10 o'clock [Monday morning], Norfolk Southern shows up and they start tearing the railroad tracks up and the street up," said Craig Poole, the hotel's general manager.

Poole said he was in shock when he saw Penn Street shut down outside his hotel between Sixth and Eighth streets. Norfolk Southern is refurbishing the train tracks, and the project could last all week.

"This is what happens when people aren't focused on the businesses in the area. They weren't thinking about the empathy of the city," said Poole.

PennDOT says the section of Penn Street is not a state road, so Norfolk Southern doesn't have to notify PennDOT about a closure, only the city. Reading officials confirmed Tuesday that the city administration, police and fire were notified before the project began.

The project is in the shadow of the Santander Arena, which is hosting multiple graduations this week, including Reading High School's. While the paved crosswalk is temporarily gone, some pedestrians could have some tough terrain to traverse.

"I feel for those that would have handicaps or the elderly," said Laurie Harman of Reading.

Others said the outcome is worth the headache.

"It's hard for me to get around like this," said one woman using a walker, "but if they fix it up real nice, it'll good for all us seniors."