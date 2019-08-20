Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital

BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 78 caused some traffic issues Monday night.

The truck overturned just after 7:30 p.m. on I-78 east, about a mile past the Bethel interchange, officials said.

Initial reports indicated the truck was hauling frozen food and the driver was trapped.

It took first responders about an hour to free the driver, who was flown to the hospital. Authorities did not comment on the driver's condition or extent of injuries.

I-78 east was closed until just after midnight while crews cleaned up and investigated.