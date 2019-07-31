Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-78
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer fire closed a stretch of Interstate 78 in Berks County for part of Wednesday morning's commute.
A double trailer caught fire around 5:30 a.m. on I-78 East in Greenwich Township, between the Lenhartsville (Exit 35) and Krumsville (Exit 40) interchanges.
Heavy flames and smoke billowed from the truck.
I-78 East was closed at Exit 35 for a couple hours. Traffic was able to get by the scene starting around 7:30 a.m., as crews continued to clean up the mess.
Heavy traffic delays were reported around the area.
No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy
Police in Spring Township, West Reading, and Wyomissing will hold their 11th annual Citizen's Police Academy beginning September 17.Read More »
- Girl sells lemonade to raise money for retired K9's care
- Field of Screams among 20 haunts up for USA Today award
- Charges filed in incident linked to police-involved shooting
- Police: Screaming woman charges at officers with needle
- Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-78
- Reading family reflects on crash that killed woman, toddler
Latest From The Newsroom
- Nazareth boy plays catch with Bryce Harper as part of Make a Wish Foundation
- Updated Wolf seeks new approach to helping 'vulnerable populations'
- Girl sells lemonade to raise money for retired K9's care
- Police: Screaming woman charges at officers with needle
- Updated Neighbors want answers after several cars smashed in, damaged in Northampton County
- Tickets going fast as Musikfest prepares to welcome estimated 1 million people to Bethlehem
- Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy
- People who represent Pa. across the globe get tour of Lehigh Valley
- Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems
- Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail