Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-78

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer fire closed a stretch of Interstate 78 in Berks County for part of Wednesday morning's commute.

A double trailer caught fire around 5:30 a.m. on I-78 East in Greenwich Township, between the Lenhartsville (Exit 35) and Krumsville (Exit 40) interchanges.

Heavy flames and smoke billowed from the truck.

I-78 East was closed at Exit 35 for a couple hours. Traffic was able to get by the scene starting around 7:30 a.m., as crews continued to clean up the mess.

Heavy traffic delays were reported around the area.

No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said.