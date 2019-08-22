Tractor-trailer rolls on Route 222 North ramp in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed the Warren Street Bypass in Wyomissing in both directions.
The crash was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the northbound ramp of Route 222 over the bypass, in front of the Inn at Reading.
The truck rolled onto its right side as it traveled the ramp's curve toward Broadcasting Road. The top third of its trailer came to rest on the concrete guide-rail.
Initial reports from the scene were that the driver was trapped in the cab, but he was reportedly able to get out on his own without injury.
The northbound ramp is closed to traffic, as are the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Warren Street Bypass (Route 12) between the Crossing Drive interchange and the ramp to the eastbound West Shore Bypass (Route 422), according to emergency dispatchers.
Crews are beginning the process of uprighting and removing the truck, which was reportedly hauling a load of lead pigs.
A 69 News crew is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as more information becomes available.
