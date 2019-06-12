Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 78 in Berks County.
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes at milepost 9.3 in Bethel Township, about a mile west of the Frystown interchange (Exit 10).
69 News photos from the scene show the truck came to rest completely off the highway, just before the Meckville Road overpass.
Initial reports from the scene were that at least one person was injured in the crash and that the tractor-trailer was leaking fuel.
