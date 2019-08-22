Tragedy on the tracks: Woman killed when train hits SUV
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A woman died early Thursday morning, when a freight train struck her SUV on the tracks in western Berks County. The victim was identified by police as 41-year-old Naomi Gonzalez.
