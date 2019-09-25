Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
3 workers escaped serious injury
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A trash pickup crew appeared to have escaped serious injury when their truck overturned late Wednesday morning.
The truck was turning from Cushion Peak Road onto Preston Road in South Heidelberg Township shortly before noon, when it went off the road and flipped onto its side, according to officials on the scene.
Two workers riding on the back of the truck were thrown off, officials said. One of them was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of minor injuries; the other one was able to walk away without injury.
The driver was not hurt.
Officials said they are working to determine whether the crash was caused by a mechanical problem or driver error.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
"Chuck was the epitome of a time when editors were editors."Read More »
- Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
- Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
- Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case
- Petition signed for traffic light at Reading intersection
- Alvernia professor: Impeachment inquiry could take months
- Berks poll workers trained on county's new voting machines
Latest From The Newsroom
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
- Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree
- Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
- Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case
- Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
- Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself
- Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs
- Palmer Township supervisors approve first phase of apartment complex