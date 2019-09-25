Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A trash pickup crew appeared to have escaped serious injury when their truck overturned late Wednesday morning.

The truck was turning from Cushion Peak Road onto Preston Road in South Heidelberg Township shortly before noon, when it went off the road and flipped onto its side, according to officials on the scene.

Two workers riding on the back of the truck were thrown off, officials said. One of them was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of minor injuries; the other one was able to walk away without injury.

The driver was not hurt.

Officials said they are working to determine whether the crash was caused by a mechanical problem or driver error.