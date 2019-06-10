Truck loses crates of live chickens on I-78 near Krumsville

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Drivers on a stretch of Interstate 78 in Berks County found themselves navigating their way through quite a mess Monday morning.

An eastbound truck lost more than a dozen crates of live chickens as it neared the Krumsville interchange in Greenwich Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The more than 100 birds that survived their fall onto the highway were taken by Humane Pennsylvania's Berks County Animal Response Team (Berks CART) to the Humane Society's shelter in Reading. Those that did not survive were removed by PennDOT.

Police did not provide any information about the truck involved in the mishap or where it was traveling to or from.