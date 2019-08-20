Truck's trailer erupts in flames; brakes to blame for fire

LENHARTSVILLE, Pa. - A truck's brakes sparked a fire that damaged its trailer and sent a thick plume of black smoke high into the air over northern Berks County.

The fire erupted shortly before noon Tuesday as the truck traveled downhill on West Penn Street in Lenhartsville, according to fire officials.

Firefighters managed to contain much of the fire to the underside of the trailer, which was filled with wood.

No one was injured, officials said.