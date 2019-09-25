Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks

69 News

READING, Pa. - A New York man will spend time behind bars for causing a chain-reaction crash that killed a woman on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Berks County nearly two years ago.

Sarbjit Singh was ordered to serve 11-1/2 to 23 months in the Berks County Jail followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of homicide by vehicle.

Singh, 38, of Bellerose, New York, was behind the wheel of an eastbound tractor-trailer on the morning of September 27, 2017, when his truck struck the rear of a car that was slowing for traffic in a construction zone in Caernarvon Township, between the Reading and Morgantown interchanges.

The driver of the car, Sandra L. Wummer, 61, of Denver, Lancaster County, was killed.

Two other people were injured when Wummer's car was pushed into another car, which then struck an SUV.