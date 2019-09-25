Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
Lancaster County woman killed in pileup
READING, Pa. - A New York man will spend time behind bars for causing a chain-reaction crash that killed a woman on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Berks County nearly two years ago.
Sarbjit Singh was ordered to serve 11-1/2 to 23 months in the Berks County Jail followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of homicide by vehicle.
Singh, 38, of Bellerose, New York, was behind the wheel of an eastbound tractor-trailer on the morning of September 27, 2017, when his truck struck the rear of a car that was slowing for traffic in a construction zone in Caernarvon Township, between the Reading and Morgantown interchanges.
The driver of the car, Sandra L. Wummer, 61, of Denver, Lancaster County, was killed.
Two other people were injured when Wummer's car was pushed into another car, which then struck an SUV.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
"Chuck was the epitome of a time when editors were editors."Read More »
- Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
- Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
- Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case
- Petition signed for traffic light at Reading intersection
- Alvernia professor: Impeachment inquiry could take months
- Berks poll workers trained on county's new voting machines
Latest From The Newsroom
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
- Updated Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree
- Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
- Updated Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case
- Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
- Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself
- Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs
- Palmer Township supervisors approve first phase of apartment complex