UGI Energy Services relocates HQ to The Knitting Mills

WYOMISSING, Pa. - UGI Energy Services is setting up shop in its new home.

The company has begun the process of relocating its headquarters and about two-thirds of its 250 employees from Spring Township to The Knitting Mills complex in neighboring Wyomissing.

"We are excited to unpack, adjust and acquaint ourselves to our own refurbished building in our new neighborhood!" the company said in a post on Twitter.

Refurbished, indeed. The new headquarters, formerly the VF Outlet Center's Blue Building, was reduced from its original size, with the remaining part of the building's interior being gutted and its former windows reopened.

The adjacent Red Building was demolished to provide for additional parking at the complex, which also includes a VF Outlet retail store, a recently remodled McDonald's, and the newly-opened Sly Fox Taphouse.

Work is underway at the site to build a Wawa convenience store and a medical school for Tower Health and Drexel University.