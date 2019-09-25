UK to honor KU grad, dog who stopped White House intruder

A four-legged hero who saved then-President Barack Obama from a White House intruder is now an award-winner in Britain.

Hurricane, a former Secret Service dog, and his handler, Marshall Mirarchi, a 2005 graduate of Kutztown University, have earned the Order of Merit from British veterinary charity PDSA.

Hurricane is the first non-British animal to receive the honor, which will be bestowed at a ceremony in London in October.

"Through the PDSA animal awards program, we seek to raise the status of animals in society and honor the incredible contribution they make to our lives," said Jan McLoughlin, the PDSA's director general. "Hurricane's achievements warrant the highest recognition, making him a worthy recipient of the PDSA Order of Merit."

The Belgian Malinois intercepted an intruder who scaled the White House fence while their pair were on duty on October 22, 2014. The intruder swung Hurricane around, punching and kicking him, but the dog dragged him to the ground, allowing Secret Service agents to intercept him.

"That night, he stepped up and delivered under circumstances that no amount of training could prepare him for," Mirarchi said. "I have never witnessed such violence toward a dog before, but it didn't stop him from doing his job."

Obama was home at the time, but he was not harmed.

Mirarchi described Hurricane as a "legend" within the service after the attack.

"The Secret Service Uniformed Division canine program is, without a doubt, one of the best in the world, and Officer Mirarchi and Hurricane executed their mission flawlessly," said Thomas Sullivan, chief of the Secret Service Uniformed Division. "The entire Secret Service is proud of Officer Mirarchi and Hurricane and all the men and women and canines that do that job every day."

New York Times best-selling author Maria Goodavage nominated Hurricane for a PDSA award.

"I first met Hurricane and Marshall when I was researching my book, Secret Service Dogs," Goodavage said. "When I heard what happened that night and how impeccably Hurricane behaved, I was absolutely blown away. The skill and talent of these dog teams is second to none."

Mirarchi said injuries suffered in the incident contributed to Hurricane's retirement from the Secret Service in 2016.

"I am so proud of him and extremely thankful to PDSA for honoring his service and actions in this way," Mirarchi said. "We are very excited to visit London – Hurricane will be given the full VIP treatment, just as he deserves."

Hurricane and Mirarchi's actions also earned them the Homeland Security secretary's Award for Valor.