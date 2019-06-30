Unlikely find: Memorial bench recovered from Schuylkill River

A symbol of hope, almost lost, has been found.

"I wanted peace, I wanted closure to the whole situation," said Patrick Murray.

Murray discovered his brother Christopher Murray's memorial bench several miles down the Schuylkill River, more than a week after rushing flood waters swept the bench away from the Reading Public Museum.

For the past 14 years that bench has served as a comfort to Patrick's family and others after Christopher died of an opioid overdose.

His death on March 6, 2005 coincided with National Black Balloon Day, which brings awareness and support for those affected by the opioid crisis. Every year on that day, black balloons are placed on Christopher's bench, and it is a frequent spot for community members also touched by this epidemic.

"A place that had been our zen, relaxing peaceful spot, just turned into a place of emptiness," Patrick Murray explained.

That bench, along with at least three others, were seemingly lost to the force of nature.

However, Patrick never gave up hope.

"I lost my brother once, I wasn't losing him again," Murray explained.

Murray ventured out once again early Saturday morning. That's when he finally spotted it.

"I was praying the entire time, please," Murray recalled, "As soon as I pulled it down, saw the name, I just started screaming."​​​​​​​

Murray alone, and several miles down the river, hoisted the bench up onto the kayak. That's when it got tricky.

"I got swept by a current into what was a little inlet with a branch, it took me and the bench," Murray said.

He managed to get a hold of the kayak again and making his way back up the river, Murray used the bench as a makeshift seat.

While he may have lost his phone, and gotten a few scrapes in the process, Patrick said he never let go of the bench just like he'll never let go of his brother's memory. ​​​​​​​

"It's a deep sad thing, but at the same time, it's hope. Losing this was sad, but this was gonna be worth it in the end," Murray said.

Murray also wrote a poem about the bench, and its significant meaning to not only his family, but also to countless others in the community.

"Just a bench"

There's some who won't get it,

This place that we'd go sit.

It'd bring back memories of a youth,

We shall surely never forget.

But now JUST THAT BENCH it is gone,

But the memories remain,

The flood may have taken it,

But our grief of missing him forever stays the same.

The place that we once sat,

It sits there no more,

But constantly we go searching,

Hoping to find it stuck on the shore.

I was told that it's not a concern,

That there are bigger issues at hand,

But for someone who's not neck deep in the fight,

That person will never truly understand.

There was talk of a statue gone missing,

That it's departure was a huge loss.

And when it was found,

On a river in two kayaks with it they did cross.

I was told that artwork had "value",

And that its dedicee was someone quite fair,

But my bench where we all once visited,

For it that they did not care.

I was told it was JUST A BENCH,

That a new one I can just buy.

He was told it was JUST A BENCH,

The hub and fuss they didn't get why.

JUST A BENCH wouldn't cost five thousand,

JUST A BENCH means more than this .

JUST A BENCH became a symbol.

JUST A BENCH was a spot for us to remember Chris.

One way or another,

The bench we shall replace.

Because at the end of the day,

For it being JUST A BENCH is simply not the case..

So next time you pass by it,

While walking the museums creek,

Say a prayer, close your eyes,

And realize in that spot peace we shall forever seek.

That spot brings back so many emotions,

Our faces full of tears does it drench,

So if you could please i'm ask nicely

Remember it's more than JUST A BENCH.