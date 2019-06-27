U.S. Marshals offer $5k reward for arrest of man wanted in connection with 2018 Reading shooting

69 News

READING, Pa. - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for a man wanted in connection with an April 2018 Reading shooting.

Luis Rivas-Clase, aka "The Surgeon," 31, is accused of attempted homicide for the shooting of a man in the 900 block of North Front Street.

He is wanted by the Berks County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have said a man with the same name and description as Rivas-Clase is wanted in connection with the shooting of former Red Sox player David Ortiz. "We of course cannot confirm that identification until he is apprehended," Berks County District Attorney John Adams has said.

Rivas-Clase, who is from the Dominican Republic, may have fled the U.S., or could be hiding out in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or the Bronx in New York, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

He has neck tattoos, is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts may submit a tip to https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/