US Rep. Houlahan reschedules town hall forum in Reading
'Potential security risk' canceled earlier meeting
READING, Pa. - Reading's lone representative in Congress will be visiting the city this weekend.
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan will host a town hall at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Entertainment Square to talk about infrastructure and other issues.
The town hall will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Houlahan was supposed to hold an event at the GoggleWorks last month, but canceled it at the last minute due to a "potential security risk."
