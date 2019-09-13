US Rep. Houlahan reschedules town hall forum in Reading

READING, Pa. - Reading's lone representative in Congress will be visiting the city this weekend.

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan will host a town hall at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Entertainment Square to talk about infrastructure and other issues.

The town hall will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Houlahan was supposed to hold an event at the GoggleWorks last month, but canceled it at the last minute due to a "potential security risk."