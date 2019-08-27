Use, occupancy permit approved for Reserve at Gring's Mill
SPRING TWP., Pa. - Thanks to action by the Spring Township supervisors on Monday, up to 10 tenants of the new The Reserve at Gring's Mill apartments will be able to move into their units on Sunday.
Metropolitan Companies, the apartment complex owner, asked the supervisors to issue a special use and occupancy permit that will allow two temporary electric generators to run sewer pumps until PPL can complete full electric hook-up, which is expected to be completed before Sunday.
When completed, the Reserve at Gring's Mill, located off of Tulpehocken Road, will have 210 units for rent.
Vice Chairman George W. Stuck III and Supervisor Robert M. Myer opposed the motion.
Other business
Chris Turtell of Herbein + Company presented a summary of the 2018 fiscal year audit.
"It's a 'clean' audit, and we have no proposed adjustments," Turtell commented.
Among the audit highlights were a $316,899 reduction in budgeted expenses; a positive $400,000+ balance in the general fund; reserves that exceed 25% of the general fund balance; and the sewer fund running more than a $790,000 surplus.
In other actions, the supervisors:
- approved payment of $172,822.73 for Spring Township's share of the Paper Mill Road bridge rehabilitation project.
- Approved the adoption of one new address in the Sunnyhill Terrace development on Old Fritztown Road due to changes in the road layout.
- Approved the request of Jim Moll, director of planning and engineering services, to review the recent zoning decisions in the township.
- Approved the parade route for the 2019 Halloween parade to be held October 16, sponsored by the Spring Township Lions Club.
- Set trick-or-treat night for Thursday, October 31, from 6 to 9 p.m.
