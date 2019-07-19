USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake

The noise heard and shaking felt by many people in Reading's western suburbs Friday afternoon were indeed caused by an earthquake.

That's according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 1:11 p.m. and was centered between the Blue Marsh Lake stilling basin and the intersection of County Welfare Road and Palisades Drive in Bern Township.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services said its 911 center in Bern Township was overwhelmed with calls from people reporting an earthquake or an explosion.

Several people also called and emailed 69 News, reporting hearing a loud boom followed by their homes shaking.