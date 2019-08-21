USPS holds job fair to fill vacancies, showcase careers
2 more job fairs planned for area next week
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The United States Postal Service is looking to fill some open positions.
The USPS held a job fair at its Gus Yatron Post Office on North 13th Street in Muhlenberg Township on Wednesday.
Employees were on hand with information about available jobs and to help job-seekers complete applications.
The USPS said it has jobs available on an ongoing basis, with positions that include carrier associates, tractor-trailer drivers, and mail handlers. Available jobs are listed on the USPS website.
Applicants must be a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.
Two more job fairs are planned for the area. The next one will be next Tuesday, August 27, at the Stroudsburg Post Office at 701 Ann Street in Stroudsburg, Monroe County; the other will be on Thursday, August 29, at the Lehigh Valley Processing & Distribution Center at 17 South Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Both job fairs will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
