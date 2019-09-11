Veteran Cumru officer busted by feds on child porn charges

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A high-ranking police officer in Berks County is in trouble with the law.

The FBI on Tuesday arrested Cumru Township police Lt. Timothy Woll on criminal charges related to a child pornography investigation, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia.

The investigation began earlier this year, after Microsoft alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to numerous images depicting child pornography being uploaded to a OneDrive account, according to the criminal complaint.

The Berks County district attorney's detectives reviewed the images and identified Woll as the person who uploaded them to the OneDrive account, according to the court documents.

The DA's office handed the case over to the FBI, which executed a federal warrant to search Woll's home on Shakespeare Drive in Spring Township on March 14. Agents said they seized a desktop computer and an external hard drive.

The same day, agents went to the Cumru Township police station, where Woll agreed to speak with FBI agents about their investigation. He told them he could have accidentally "dragged and dropped" the files to the OneDrive folder on his work computer as he cleared away evidence from an adjudicated child pornography case that his department investigated, according to the court paperwork.

The agents said Woll had no explanation for how the child pornography was uploaded to his OneDrive account from his home IP address.

A forensic exam of the hard drive seized from Woll's home turned up approximately 300 thumbnail images that appear to be from deleted video files of child pornography that were previously on the device, according to the criminal complaint.

Woll joined the Cumru Township Police Department after graduating from the police academy in 1987. He was promoted to lieutenant in late-2017. He has also served as an accident investigation specialist, a commercial vehicle inspector, and a member of the department's bicycle patrol unit.

Cumru Township police Chief Madison Winchester told 69 News that he couldn't comment on the case beyond saying that appropriate administrative steps are being taken to address the matter.