Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care
READING, Pa. - It's been two years since Veterans Making a Difference opened up shop in Reading, and in that time, the nonprofit has helped countless veterans. Many are like John Weber.
"I wanted to die," Weber recalled. "Now, I just want to live."
Weber was about to take his own life. Then, something took him to the nonprofit's headquarters at the Hope Rescue Mission.
Liz Graybill and her husband, both veterans, founded the organization, and now, with winter inching closer, they're taking an added step by increasing fundraising efforts to buy winter boots for veterans.
"Some low-income veterans walk a lot, maybe take the bus," Graybill said.
And to also help cover veterans' dental expenses.
"We have one veteran right now that needs 19 teeth pulled and then upper and lower dentures, and that's $6,600," she said.
Weber has a 15-minute walk to work. Once the cold and snow hit, new boots will come in handy. As for dental work, he can attest to the expense.
"It cost me $380 to get the root of the tooth that broke pulled," he said. "It took me three months to save up the money for it."
Veterans Making a Difference already has an online fundraising campaign, and at 9 a.m. on October 16, the group will sell t-shirts, mugs, pins, bricks, and plaques at its headquarters to raise money. Weber said he hopes anyone who can help, will.
"The Bible calls us to love one another, as Jesus loved us," Weber said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Private security at Pagoda on hold pending OK of city budget
Loud parties and big crowds have Reading City Council calling for more security at Reading's landmark Pagoda.Read More »
- Final preps for Oktoberfest at Reading Liederkranz
- Homes demolished to make way for I-78 construction
- Walker receives contract extension
- Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care
- Berks-based brewer weighs in on Pa.'s new tax on craft beer
- Reading sports, entertainment venues now part of ASM Global
Latest From The Newsroom
- Authorities stop drug ring with ties to Montgomery County, China
- Private security at Pagoda on hold pending OK of city budget
- Mack Trucks, union employees continue to negotiate contract
- LA Fitness hit with rash of locker room break-ins in Lehigh Valley
- Gold's Gym the latest tenant to leave Phillipsburg Mall
- Berks-based brewer weighs in on Pa.'s new tax on craft beer
- Woman dies after SUV hits retaining wall in Bucks
- Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care
- Updated Phillipsburg Town Council approves rent control ordinance
- Bethlehem City Council narrowly denies zoning amendment, nixing apartment plan