Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 06:20 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - It's been two years since Veterans Making a Difference opened up shop in Reading, and in that time, the nonprofit has helped countless veterans. Many are like John Weber.

"I wanted to die," Weber recalled. "Now, I just want to live."

Weber was about to take his own life. Then, something took him to the nonprofit's headquarters at the Hope Rescue Mission.

Liz Graybill and her husband, both veterans, founded the organization, and now, with winter inching closer, they're taking an added step by increasing fundraising efforts to buy winter boots for veterans.

"Some low-income veterans walk a lot, maybe take the bus," Graybill said.

And to also help cover veterans' dental expenses.

"We have one veteran right now that needs 19 teeth pulled and then upper and lower dentures, and that's $6,600," she said.

Weber has a 15-minute walk to work. Once the cold and snow hit, new boots will come in handy. As for dental work, he can attest to the expense.

"It cost me $380 to get the root of the tooth that broke pulled," he said. "It took me three months to save up the money for it."

Veterans Making a Difference already has an online fundraising campaign, and at 9 a.m. on October 16, the group will sell t-shirts, mugs, pins, bricks, and plaques at its headquarters to raise money. Weber said he hopes anyone who can help, will.

"The Bible calls us to love one another, as Jesus loved us," Weber said.

